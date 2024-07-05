Left Menu

Samantha Prabhu's Health Advice Sparks Debate After Doctor's Criticism

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced backlash from Dr. Abby Philips on social media for promoting alternative health treatments. Prabhu defended her actions, claiming good intentions and past medical experiences. Philips criticized her for spreading misinformation, leading to a heated debate about healthcare practices on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:09 IST
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is under fire after a social media post promoting alternative health treatments attracted criticism from Dr. Abby Philips, a hepatologist known as The Liver Doc. Prabhu, who has been vocal about her Myositis diagnosis, defended her stance, citing her own medical journey and well-meaning intentions. The disagreement has sparked a broader debate on the ethical responsibilities of celebrities in endorsing health advice.

Dr. Philips, who has a significant following on social media, accused Prabhu of spreading misinformation and urged her to retract her statements. Prabhu emphasized that her suggestions came from a highly-qualified doctor and expressed disappointment in the harshness of Philips' words.

The controversy has raised questions about the influence of public figures in health matters and their accountability to their audience. While Prabhu assured her followers of her caution in future endorsements, Philips dismissed her response as playing the victim card and insisted on the need for more rational discourse on healthcare advice.

