Tragedy Off Mauritania: 89 Bodies Recovered from Capsized Migrant Boat

At least 89 bodies have been recovered off the coast of Mauritania after a migrant boat capsized this week, according to the West African country's state news agency and the head of a local fishing association.

The Atlantic migration route from West Africa to the Canary Islands, typically used by African migrants aiming for Spain, has become one of the world's deadliest passages. This summer marks its busiest period.

The Mauritanian coast guard announced on Thursday that the bodies recovered were of migrants en route to Europe on a boat carrying 170 people. Nine survivors were rescued, including a five-year-old girl.

Efforts to reach Mauritanian authorities for comment were unsuccessful. Yali Fall, president of a fishing association in Ndiago, reported on Friday that the death toll had risen to 105, with locals burying bodies from the coast since Monday. "For three days, we buried the dead whose bodies were found," Fall said.

In the first five months of 2024, nearly 5,000 migrants perished at sea while attempting to reach the Canary Islands, according to migration rights group Walking Borders. Arrivals to the archipelago have surged fivefold to over 16,500 compared to the previous year, Spanish interior ministry data shows.