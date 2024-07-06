Left Menu

Tragic Demise: 16-Year-Old Suffers Suspected Heart Attack a Day After Birthday

A Class 10 student, Yatendra Upadhyay, died in Rajasthan's Dausa district due to a suspected heart attack a day after his birthday. The exact cause of death is pending a postmortem, for which the family has not consented. The boy's family plans to perform his last rites in Alwar.

Updated: 06-07-2024 16:32 IST
A Class 10 student with a heart ailment fell unconscious at a school in Rajasthan's Dausa district and died on Saturday, just a day after celebrating his 16th birthday, police reported. Doctors suspect that Yatendra Upadhyay suffered a heart attack, but the cause of death can only be confirmed after a postmortem, which the boy's family has not consented to, according to SHO Bandikui police station Prem Chand.

The private school administration promptly took Upadhyay to the Bandikui sub-district hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors. SHO Chand stated that Upadhyay had been undergoing treatment for a heart ailment and had celebrated his birthday on July 5.

Doctor-on-duty Pawan Jarwal explained that the school's staff brought the boy to the hospital without a detectable heartbeat. Despite performing CPR, efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The family has decided against a postmortem and plans to hold his last rites in their native village in Alwar.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

