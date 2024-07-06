KEM Hospital Staff Penalized Over Use of Patient Files for Paper Plates

The administration of Mumbai's civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has issued show-cause notices to six staff members following a video that revealed the use of old hospital folders for paper plates, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Former mayor Kishori Pednekar took to 'X' to highlight the issue by sharing a video showing paper plates that bore the names of the hospital, patients, and medical procedures.

In an interview with PTI, KEM Dean Dr. Sangeeta Ravat clarified that the plates were made from old CT scan folders, not patient reports. She admitted that the mistake was in not shredding these folders before they were handed to scrap dealers. Show-cause notices have been issued to six staff members involved. Pednekar used her post to accuse the administration of negligence.

