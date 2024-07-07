Financial Aid Provided to Victims of Hathras Stampede

A cheque of Rs 2 lakh was on Sunday handed over to the family members of Vimlesh Devi, who tragically died during a stampede in Hathras, officials said.

Vimlesh Devi (50) was among the 121 people who lost their lives in the stampede after a 'satsang' conducted by self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

A cheque of Rs 50,000 was also handed over to 18-year-old Mahi, who was injured in the stampede. The ex-gratia amounts were provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and distributed by Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal, according to a statement.

Mayor Dayal also presented a condolence letter from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the deceased's family and expressed sympathy for Mahi.

The mayor was accompanied by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Dixit and Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam corporator Neeraj Goel.

