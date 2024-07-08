Left Menu

Abbott Faces Trial Over Alleged Health Risks Linked to Baby Formula

Similac baby formula maker Abbott is set for a trial on charges that its formula for preterm infants used in neonatal intensive care units causes necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC). Illinois resident Margo Gill alleges the formula caused serious health problems for her child. This is the second of many such lawsuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:35 IST
Abbott Faces Trial Over Alleged Health Risks Linked to Baby Formula
AI Generated Representative Image

Similac baby formula maker Abbott is facing a trial starting Monday over claims that its formula for preterm infants in neonatal intensive care units causes a potentially deadly bowel disease. This trial is the second amid hundreds of similar lawsuits in the United States.

Lawyers for Abbott and Illinois resident Margo Gill will present their opening statements to jurors in St. Louis, Missouri. The trial is expected to last most of the month. Gill claims that her premature infant developed necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) from consuming Abbott's products for premature babies. NEC, which can be fatal, mostly affects newborns. While Gill's child survived, long-term health issues reportedly persist.

The lawsuits focus on specialized formulas and fortifiers provided in hospital settings, not ordinary store-bought formulas. Abbott maintains that specialized formulas like theirs are standard care for feeding premature infants. They argue that Gill's child's condition was unrelated to their products.

There are nearly 1,000 lawsuits against Abbott and Enfamil maker Reckitt Benckiser, claiming cow's milk-based formulas increase the risk of NEC compared to breast milk or donor milk. The first trial resulted in a $60 million jury verdict against Reckitt in Illinois. Both companies are appealing.

The NEC Society, a non-profit organization, has criticized the lawsuits, arguing that feeding decisions should be medical, not legal. The lawsuits are distinct from Abbott's other legal issues, including a shutdown and recall over possible contamination that led to a formula shortage in 2022.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024