Air Pollution's Impact on IVF Success: New Study Reveals Significant Findings

A recent study has found that air pollution could lower the chances of a live birth from in vitro fertilisation (IVF) by nearly 40%, even in areas with exemplary air quality. The research analyzed 3,660 frozen embryo transfers involving 1,836 patients in Perth, Australia, over an eight-year period.

Researchers focused on air pollutant levels before oocyte retrieval, the process of collecting eggs from a woman's ovaries. They found that higher exposure to fine particulate matter (PM10) during the two weeks leading up to oocyte collection reduced the successful birth rate of an IVF by 38%.

The study's findings were presented at the 40th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) in Amsterdam, illustrating a strong negative correlation between air pollution and live birth rates in frozen embryo transfer cycles.

