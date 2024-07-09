WHO Launches MeDevIS: A Global Platform for Medical Device Information

The World Health Organization (WHO) has unveiled an online platform called MeDevIS (Medical Devices Information System), the first global open-access clearing house for information on medical devices. Designed to support governments, regulators, and users in their decision-making processes, MeDevIS aids in the selection, procurement, and use of medical devices for diagnostics, testing, and treatment of diseases and health conditions.

MeDevIS features information on 2,301 types of medical devices used for a wide range of health issues, including reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health; noncommunicable diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes; and infectious diseases like COVID-19.

“The number of medical technologies used in health care is growing, as is their complexity, which can make it challenging for health care practitioners and patients to navigate,” said Dr. Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products. “We aim to provide a one-stop shop of international information, which can be invaluable for those making decisions on life-saving medical technologies, especially in resource-limited settings, and to improve access.”

Globally, over 10,000 different medical devices are used for protection, prevention, diagnostics, treatment, or rehabilitation of health issues. These range from simple technologies like pulse oximeters, digital thermometers, single-use syringes, and medical masks to complex equipment such as electrocardiograms, endoscopes, imaging radiology technologies, hemodialysis units, defibrillators, implantable prostheses, cardiac stents, and radiotherapy equipment.

Currently, information on medical devices is scattered across multiple sources produced by international organizations, regulatory bodies, and donor agencies, making it difficult for users to discern and utilize the most reliable data. MeDevIS aims to address this by providing a single platform where users can check the required devices, including details like type, level of healthcare system support, scope, and necessary infrastructure.

MeDevIS replaces cumbersome paper-based literature searches across multiple publications with non-standard device names, simplifying the process. The platform also aims to standardize the naming of medical devices, referencing two international systems: the European Medical Device Nomenclature (EMDN) and the Global Medical Device Nomenclature (GMDN). These naming systems, which include coding and definitions, facilitate regulatory approval, procurement, supply, inventory management, tracking, and pricing in various countries.

“The MeDevIS platform can be useful for national policymakers to develop or update their own national lists for procurement of health technologies and devices and can contribute to the progress towards universal health coverage,” said Dr. Deus Mubangizi, WHO Director for Health Products Policy and Standards in the Access to Medicines and Health Products Division. “It can also help agencies in health insurance and reimbursement policies for patients.”

This is the first global repository on medical devices developed by WHO, building on its experience with the WHO Priority Medical Devices List (MDL) and the WHO Essential Medicines List (EML). Approaching its 50th anniversary in 2025, the EML is a cornerstone of public health in countries worldwide, supporting health progress and impacting billions of lives.

WHO will continue to enhance the MeDevIS platform, engaging with multiple stakeholders and partners and expanding it with additional technologies and devices used in various health areas, including pandemic and emergency settings.