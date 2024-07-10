Apollo Hospital’s Breakthrough in Robotic-Assisted Knee Surgeries

Apollo Hospital has reached a groundbreaking milestone in orthopedic surgery. Dr. Rajashekhar K T, a distinguished orthopedic surgeon at Apollo Hospital in Bangalore, has successfully performed over 200 robotic-assisted total knee replacement (TKR) surgeries using the advanced Joint Robotic System. This achievement underscores Apollo Hospital's dedication to enhancing patient outcomes through cutting-edge technology.

Robotic-assisted TKR represents a major advancement in medical technology. In this method, a robot assists the surgeon by creating a detailed 3D model of the patient's knee before surgery and providing real-time feedback during the procedure. This ensures unmatched precision, leading to better joint function and longer-lasting implants.

The Joint Robotic System also allows for personalized care. By customizing the surgical plan according to each patient's specific needs, the system minimizes complications and speeds up recovery. Smaller incisions mean less pain, reduced blood loss, and faster healing. Patients have reported higher satisfaction and quicker returns to daily activities.

