Key Venture Investor Forum Backs Women's Healthcare Startup Newmi Care with $1.5M

Key Venture Investor Forum has invested $1.5M in Newmi Care, an outpatient care platform focused on women's health. The investment was led by Sprout Venture Partners with contributions from a leading family office, LetsVenture, Sarcha Advisors, and marquee angels. This funding aims to support Newmi’s expansion and technological development.

Key Venture Investor Forum (KVIF) has made a significant investment in the healthcare startup Newmi Care, injecting $1.5 million into the company. Newmi Care, which focuses on outpatient care for women's health, will use the funds to expand its clinic network, recruit talent, and enhance its technology.

The investment round was led by Sprout Venture Partners and included participation from a prominent family office, LetsVenture, Sarcha Advisors, and several marquee angel investors. This marks KVIF's third healthcare investment, following its backing of FlexifyMe and Knorish.

Newmi Care, founded in May 2022, has already served over 60,000 women across 400 cities in India, addressing a range of health issues from menstrual health to reproductive organ cancers. With 10 operational clinics in Delhi/NCR, the additional funding will help accelerate its expansion in North and West India. Founders Sanchit and Aditi stated that this investment will bring them closer to their goal of simplifying outpatient care for women in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

