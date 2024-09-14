Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Young Student at Montfort School

A 9-year-old student named Manvi Singh from Montfort School tragically passed away due to cardiac arrest while playing at the school premises. After initial treatment at Fatima Hospital, she was declared dead at Chandan Hospital. The school observed a holiday in her memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:22 IST
Tragic Demise of Young Student at Montfort School
student
  • Country:
  • India

A 9-year-old student of Montfort School died from a cardiac arrest while playing within the school premises, the principal confirmed on Saturday.

According to a statement from the principal on Thursday, after receiving information that Class 3 student, Manvi Singh, had fallen unconscious on the playground, she was immediately rushed to nearby Fatima Hospital.

The girl's family then took her to Chandan Hospital, where doctors confirmed her death due to cardiac arrest. The police were informed, but the family announced that no further action would be taken. In response to the tragic event, the school declared a holiday on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024