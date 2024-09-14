Tragic Demise of Young Student at Montfort School

A 9-year-old student of Montfort School died from a cardiac arrest while playing within the school premises, the principal confirmed on Saturday.

According to a statement from the principal on Thursday, after receiving information that Class 3 student, Manvi Singh, had fallen unconscious on the playground, she was immediately rushed to nearby Fatima Hospital.

The girl's family then took her to Chandan Hospital, where doctors confirmed her death due to cardiac arrest. The police were informed, but the family announced that no further action would be taken. In response to the tragic event, the school declared a holiday on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)