West Bengal CM Appeals to Agitating Doctors for Meeting Amid Live-Streaming Demand
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the agitating junior doctors to attend a scheduled meeting at her residence despite their demand for live-streaming the discussion. Banerjee cited the court's involvement as the reason for not permitting live streaming but offered to video-record the meeting and provide a copy after the Supreme Court's approval.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday evening appealed to the agitating doctors, who had arrived at her residence for talks, to join the meeting, amid their demand for live-streaming of the discussions.
The scheduled meeting between Banerjee and the agitating junior doctors who are protesting over the RG Kar incident, has yet to start.
Banerjee stated, "I would request you all to come inside and attend the meeting. As the matter is before the court, we cannot allow live streaming. I will video-record the meeting and will provide you with a copy only after permission from the Supreme Court." She also urged students to come inside and not to get drenched in the rain.
"Today, you said that you want a meeting, so I have been waiting. Why are you people insulting me like this? Please don't insult me like this. Earlier on the three occasions, I have been waiting but you people didn't come," she added.
