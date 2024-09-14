Punjab Government Fulfills Demands: Doctors Call Off Protest

Doctors at state-run hospitals on Saturday announced they have called off their ongoing protest after the Punjab government met all their demands, including the restoration of the assured career progression scheme.

The announcement was made by the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), which was leading the protest movement, following a meeting with Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh.

The protest, which began on September 9, had led to a suspension of outpatient department services across all government hospitals.

During the meeting, the minister appealed to the doctors to end their protest, emphasizing the hardships faced by patients. He assured them there were sufficient funds to implement the approved demands of the PCMSA.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh highlighted patient welfare as the primary goal of the Bhagwant Mann government, ensuring that no one would suffer due to lack of treatment.

The minister reiterated that the cabinet sub-committee had already agreed to their demands and that the dynamic assured career progression (DACP) scheme would be reinstated shortly.

Discussing other demands, Singh mentioned efforts to increase the number of medical officers, with 400 of the 1,390 sanctioned posts already advertised.

He also mentioned that funds for security arrangements in hospitals had been disbursed and installation of CCTV cameras in all government health facilities was underway.

PCMSA President Dr Akhil Sarin stated the government agreed to implement several key measures, including a comprehensive security framework for healthcare centers, the recruitment of 400 medical officers by next month, and reinstating the ACP scheme within 12 weeks or sooner.

In response, the PCMSA called off the OPD suspension protest and announced extended OPD hours on the first two working days of the following week to assist patients affected by the suspension.

Approximately 2,500 government doctors had been protesting for several days, demanding the reinstatement of the ACP scheme, adequate security measures for healthcare professionals, and the recruitment of more doctors.

The ACP scheme offers financial benefits and higher pay scales to government employees.

