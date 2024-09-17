Left Menu

Junior Doctors Continue Agitation for Promised Reforms

Junior doctors in West Bengal announced they would persist with their work stoppage and protests until Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fulfills all promised reforms. They also celebrated the decision to remove Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. A critical Supreme Court hearing may influence their next steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2024 01:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 01:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors in West Bengal have vowed to continue their 'cease work' and demonstration until all promises made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are fulfilled. The medics praised Banerjee's announcement to remove Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, seeing it as a moral victory.

'We will persist with our cease work and demonstration at Swasthya Bhavan until the Chief Minister's promises materialise,' stated one doctor. The announcement came after a meeting between the Chief Minister and a doctors' delegation at Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

The doctors are also monitoring a crucial Supreme Court hearing related to the RG Kar rape-murder case, which could be pivotal in their decision-making. A meeting will be held post-hearing to determine the future course of their agitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

