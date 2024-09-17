Junior Doctors Continue Agitation for Promised Reforms
Junior doctors in West Bengal announced they would persist with their work stoppage and protests until Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fulfills all promised reforms. They also celebrated the decision to remove Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. A critical Supreme Court hearing may influence their next steps.
- Country:
- India
Junior doctors in West Bengal have vowed to continue their 'cease work' and demonstration until all promises made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are fulfilled. The medics praised Banerjee's announcement to remove Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, seeing it as a moral victory.
'We will persist with our cease work and demonstration at Swasthya Bhavan until the Chief Minister's promises materialise,' stated one doctor. The announcement came after a meeting between the Chief Minister and a doctors' delegation at Banerjee's Kalighat residence.
The doctors are also monitoring a crucial Supreme Court hearing related to the RG Kar rape-murder case, which could be pivotal in their decision-making. A meeting will be held post-hearing to determine the future course of their agitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Safety Lapses in West Bengal Hospitals: A Deadly Oversight
BJP Blasts West Bengal CM Over Minor's Alleged Molestation at Howrah Hospital
Protests Surge Over Molestation Cases in West Bengal
RSS Samanway Baithak condemns incident of violence against female doctor in West Bengal, describing it as 'very unfortunate'.
High Court Demands Documents on Preventive Arrests Before Protest in West Bengal