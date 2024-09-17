Left Menu

Global Threat: Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria to Cause Millions of Deaths

A study forecasts over 39 million deaths globally from antibiotic-resistant bacterial illnesses in the next 25 years. By 2050, annual death tolls linked to antibiotic resistance could surge significantly, straining health systems and economies. Better care and judicious antibiotic use could prevent these outcomes, saving millions of lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 04:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 04:17 IST
Global Threat: Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria to Cause Millions of Deaths

A study published on Monday forecasts that bacterial illnesses resistant to available antibiotics will cause over 39 million deaths worldwide in the next 25 years and indirectly contribute to an additional 169 million deaths.

If remediation measures are not implemented, annual death tolls related directly to antibiotic resistance will reach 1.91 million and those associated with it will hit 8.22 million by 2050. These figures mark nearly 68% and 75% increases per year, respectively, compared to 2022 levels, according to researchers with the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance Project reported in The Lancet.

The anticipated rise will place significant strain on health systems and national economies, potentially causing annual GDP losses of $1 trillion to 3.4 trillion by 2030, the study predicts. The findings were released ahead of a United Nations General Assembly High Level Meeting on antibiotic resistance.

Dame Sally Davies, the UK Special Envoy on Antimicrobial Resistance, emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting its devastating human costs. The report indicates that the elderly are especially vulnerable, with deaths in those over 70 rising by more than 80% from 1990 to 2021.

Low- and middle-income countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, face a disproportionate burden from antibiotic-resistant diseases such as multi-drug resistant tuberculosis. Misuse and overuse of antibiotics in humans, animals, and plants contribute significantly to the problem.

Researchers argue that access to better care, new vaccines, and more judicious medical protocols could save 92 million lives between 2025 and 2050. The study's estimates, based on data from 520 million people across 204 countries, examined 22 types of disease-causing organisms and 84 drug vs bacteria combinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024