Global Threat: Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria to Cause Millions of Deaths

A study published on Monday forecasts that bacterial illnesses resistant to available antibiotics will cause over 39 million deaths worldwide in the next 25 years and indirectly contribute to an additional 169 million deaths.

If remediation measures are not implemented, annual death tolls related directly to antibiotic resistance will reach 1.91 million and those associated with it will hit 8.22 million by 2050. These figures mark nearly 68% and 75% increases per year, respectively, compared to 2022 levels, according to researchers with the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance Project reported in The Lancet.

The anticipated rise will place significant strain on health systems and national economies, potentially causing annual GDP losses of $1 trillion to 3.4 trillion by 2030, the study predicts. The findings were released ahead of a United Nations General Assembly High Level Meeting on antibiotic resistance.

Dame Sally Davies, the UK Special Envoy on Antimicrobial Resistance, emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting its devastating human costs. The report indicates that the elderly are especially vulnerable, with deaths in those over 70 rising by more than 80% from 1990 to 2021.

Low- and middle-income countries, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, face a disproportionate burden from antibiotic-resistant diseases such as multi-drug resistant tuberculosis. Misuse and overuse of antibiotics in humans, animals, and plants contribute significantly to the problem.

Researchers argue that access to better care, new vaccines, and more judicious medical protocols could save 92 million lives between 2025 and 2050. The study's estimates, based on data from 520 million people across 204 countries, examined 22 types of disease-causing organisms and 84 drug vs bacteria combinations.

