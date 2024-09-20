Health Sector Updates: Changes in Tech, Regulatory Approvals, and Rising Concerns

Recent developments in the health sector reveal significant shifts and regulatory decisions. UnitedHealth's tech competitors Waystar, Availity, and Inovalon are securing contracts post-hack, indicating a trend towards multi-vendor reliance.

The European Medicines Agency has endorsed Novo Nordisk's drug Wegovy for obesity-related heart conditions, broadening its clinical use. Concurrently, the Africa CDC reports that Mpox remains unchecked across multiple African countries, posing public health challenges.

In legal news, Boehringer Ingelheim faces another hung jury in the Zantac litigation, while EU regulators have approved Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for adolescents. Gaza's polio vaccination campaign will deliver essential nutrients, and Vanda Pharmaceuticals faces FDA approval setbacks. The Global Fund underscores the intertwined impacts of climate change, conflict, and health on poverty alleviation. Additionally, Masimo shareholders' votes highlight boardroom tensions and corporate governance shifts.

