Health Sector Updates: Changes in Tech, Regulatory Approvals, and Rising Concerns
This summary provides an overview of recent health news briefs. Key topics include UnitedHealth tech unit's rivals gaining post-hack customers, EU regulator backing Novo's Wegovy for heart condition, uncontrollable Mpox in Africa, a hung jury in the Zantac trial, adolescent approval of mpox vaccine, Gaza polio vaccinations, FDA decisions on Vanda and Elanco drugs, and a contentious boardroom battle at Masimo.
Recent developments in the health sector reveal significant shifts and regulatory decisions. UnitedHealth's tech competitors Waystar, Availity, and Inovalon are securing contracts post-hack, indicating a trend towards multi-vendor reliance.
The European Medicines Agency has endorsed Novo Nordisk's drug Wegovy for obesity-related heart conditions, broadening its clinical use. Concurrently, the Africa CDC reports that Mpox remains unchecked across multiple African countries, posing public health challenges.
In legal news, Boehringer Ingelheim faces another hung jury in the Zantac litigation, while EU regulators have approved Bavarian Nordic's mpox vaccine for adolescents. Gaza's polio vaccination campaign will deliver essential nutrients, and Vanda Pharmaceuticals faces FDA approval setbacks. The Global Fund underscores the intertwined impacts of climate change, conflict, and health on poverty alleviation. Additionally, Masimo shareholders' votes highlight boardroom tensions and corporate governance shifts.
