Govt and Auckland Business Chamber Partner to Provide Mental Health Support for Business Owners

Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Andrew Bayly has announced a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Government and the Auckland Business Chamber, aimed at providing mental health and wellbeing resources for business owners across New Zealand.

“As a former business owner, I understand the toll running a business can take on mental health, especially in the current challenging economic conditions,” Bayly said. With Mental Health Awareness Week underway, he stressed the importance of giving business owners the support they need.

Supporting Mental Health for Business Owners

Bayly highlighted the difficulty many business owners face in talking about mental health or knowing where to seek help. To address this, the online platform First Steps offers mental health resources specifically tailored to business owners. The platform connects users with approved professionals for counselling and therapy, and offers services such as nutritional advice, leadership training, business mentorship, and digital literacy guidance.

In the past year, the platform’s resources were accessed more than 750,000 times, reflecting its growing role in supporting mental health in the business community.

A Partnership to Strengthen Resources

Under the new MoU, the Auckland Business Chamber will manage and update the content of the First Steps platform. Developed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the platform will now take a “by-business-for-business” approach, with the business community playing a key role in maintaining the relevance and effectiveness of the resources.

Bayly noted that the platform is designed for busy business owners who struggle to take time off work, with on-demand content freely available to all New Zealanders. “First Steps is about helping business owners take the first step toward improving their mental health by providing accessible, practical tools and information,” Bayly added.

This collaboration reflects the Government's commitment to supporting mental wellbeing in the business sector, especially during times of economic strain.