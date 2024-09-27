Left Menu

Wayne Langford Appointed to Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Board

Federated Farmers President brings rural expertise to a five-year term focused on improving mental health services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-09-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 12:43 IST
Wayne Langford Appointed to Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Board
Langford, the National President of Federated Farmers and their spokesperson for mental health and wellbeing brings significant experience to the role. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand
 

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson have announced the appointment of Wayne Langford to the Board of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission for a five-year term. Langford, the National President of Federated Farmers and their spokesperson for mental health and wellbeing brings significant experience to the role.

Championing Rural Mental Health

“Wayne Langford is the owner and operator of Go Ahead Farms 2015 Limited in Golden Bay, Tasman, and has extensive experience supporting mental health in rural communities,” said Minister Doocey.

With rural areas facing increasing mental health concerns due to economic pressures and natural events, Langford’s deep knowledge of the agricultural sector and firsthand experience living in a rural area provide him with a unique perspective on the specific mental health needs of these communities.

“Wayne’s well-established reputation within the farming community and his years of advocacy for mental health services make him a valuable addition to the Commission,” added Doocey.

A Perspective from the Heart of Rural New Zealand

Minister Patterson emphasized the importance of having someone like Langford, who is embedded in rural life, join the Board. “As a farmer and a member of a smaller community, Wayne understands the mental health challenges people in rural areas face. His commitment to improving wellbeing and increasing access to services will significantly benefit the Commission’s work,” said Patterson.

A Focus on Strengthening Services

Langford has long advocated for improved mental health services, particularly for rural and remote communities. His appointment fills an existing vacancy on the Board and is expected to further strengthen the Commission’s ability to address the mental health challenges unique to rural New Zealand.

Both ministers expressed confidence that Langford’s background and passion for mental health advocacy will be instrumental in enhancing the well-being of individuals and families in rural areas.  

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024