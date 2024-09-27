Wayne Langford Appointed to Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Board

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson have announced the appointment of Wayne Langford to the Board of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission for a five-year term. Langford, the National President of Federated Farmers and their spokesperson for mental health and wellbeing brings significant experience to the role.

Championing Rural Mental Health

“Wayne Langford is the owner and operator of Go Ahead Farms 2015 Limited in Golden Bay, Tasman, and has extensive experience supporting mental health in rural communities,” said Minister Doocey.

With rural areas facing increasing mental health concerns due to economic pressures and natural events, Langford’s deep knowledge of the agricultural sector and firsthand experience living in a rural area provide him with a unique perspective on the specific mental health needs of these communities.

“Wayne’s well-established reputation within the farming community and his years of advocacy for mental health services make him a valuable addition to the Commission,” added Doocey.

A Perspective from the Heart of Rural New Zealand

Minister Patterson emphasized the importance of having someone like Langford, who is embedded in rural life, join the Board. “As a farmer and a member of a smaller community, Wayne understands the mental health challenges people in rural areas face. His commitment to improving wellbeing and increasing access to services will significantly benefit the Commission’s work,” said Patterson.

A Focus on Strengthening Services

Langford has long advocated for improved mental health services, particularly for rural and remote communities. His appointment fills an existing vacancy on the Board and is expected to further strengthen the Commission’s ability to address the mental health challenges unique to rural New Zealand.

Both ministers expressed confidence that Langford’s background and passion for mental health advocacy will be instrumental in enhancing the well-being of individuals and families in rural areas.