Debunking Sunburn as an Acne Treatment: The Real Risks and Effective Alternatives

London, Sep 28 (The Conversation) – Despite a surge in TikTok videos promoting sunburns and tanning beds as acne remedies, experts warn that these methods are not only ineffective but also hazardous. The medical community stresses that while phototherapy in controlled conditions can treat certain skin ailments, it doesn't apply to acne.

Research indicates that UV exposure can exacerbate acne and presents significant health risks, including an increased chance of skin cancer and premature aging. A comprehensive study revealed a potential link between moderate UVB exposure and reduced acne, but the findings had several limitations and highlighted the harmful consequences of UV radiation.

For treating acne, doctors recommend proven methods like oral antibiotics and isotretinoin, despite some concerns over side effects. Patients using these medications should use sunscreen to prevent additional skin damage. Consulting a healthcare provider is crucial before seeking alternative treatments like sun exposure or tanning beds.

