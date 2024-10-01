Rajasthan Medical Council Registrar Suspended Over Fake Documents Scandal

The registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC), Dr. Rajesh Sharma, has been suspended along with two other personnel for their involvement in registering doctors using fake documents, officials announced on Tuesday.

The suspension decision follows an interim report from a five-member committee established by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar. The officials noted procedural flaws and irregularities in the registration process.

Assistant administrative officer Akhilesh Mathur and junior assistant Farhan have also been suspended. Dr. Girdhar Gopal Goyal, Chief Specialist (Surgery) at Sawai Mansingh Hospital, has taken over as the interim registrar.

Health Minister Khinvsar emphasized the seriousness of the fake registration issue and pledged that the state government would thoroughly investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)