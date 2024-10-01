Rajasthan Medical Council Registrar Suspended Over Fake Documents Scandal
The registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council, Dr. Rajesh Sharma, along with two other personnel, has been suspended for registering doctors using fake documents. The decision follows an interim report by a committee formed by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar. Procedural flaws and irregularities were identified in the report.
The registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC), Dr. Rajesh Sharma, has been suspended along with two other personnel for their involvement in registering doctors using fake documents, officials announced on Tuesday.
The suspension decision follows an interim report from a five-member committee established by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar. The officials noted procedural flaws and irregularities in the registration process.
Assistant administrative officer Akhilesh Mathur and junior assistant Farhan have also been suspended. Dr. Girdhar Gopal Goyal, Chief Specialist (Surgery) at Sawai Mansingh Hospital, has taken over as the interim registrar.
Health Minister Khinvsar emphasized the seriousness of the fake registration issue and pledged that the state government would thoroughly investigate the matter.
