Left Menu

Rajasthan Medical Council Registrar Suspended Over Fake Documents Scandal

The registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council, Dr. Rajesh Sharma, along with two other personnel, has been suspended for registering doctors using fake documents. The decision follows an interim report by a committee formed by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar. Procedural flaws and irregularities were identified in the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-10-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2024 23:55 IST
Rajasthan Medical Council Registrar Suspended Over Fake Documents Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC), Dr. Rajesh Sharma, has been suspended along with two other personnel for their involvement in registering doctors using fake documents, officials announced on Tuesday.

The suspension decision follows an interim report from a five-member committee established by Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar. The officials noted procedural flaws and irregularities in the registration process.

Assistant administrative officer Akhilesh Mathur and junior assistant Farhan have also been suspended. Dr. Girdhar Gopal Goyal, Chief Specialist (Surgery) at Sawai Mansingh Hospital, has taken over as the interim registrar.

Health Minister Khinvsar emphasized the seriousness of the fake registration issue and pledged that the state government would thoroughly investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024