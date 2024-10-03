Global Health Developments: Major Investments and Disease Outbreaks

Humana's shares plummeted following a slump in membership for its Medicare Advantage plans, casting doubts on future revenue. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson announced a $2 billion investment in North Carolina, aiming to bolster its biologics production capabilities. In Europe, Hungary and Italy reported new H5N1 bird flu outbreaks.

Italian scientists are raising concerns over escalating dengue cases in Marche, attributed to soaring temperatures. Gilead Sciences is facilitating affordable access to HIV medication in 120 low-income countries, while the UN plans to initiate a second round of polio vaccinations in Gaza by mid-October.

The WHO recommended a new maternal vaccine against RSV for infants, highlighting its lethal impact in low-income regions. A recent study indicates halving radiation sessions before breast reconstruction is safe. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly invests $4.5 billion in an Indiana facility, while CVS Health announces layoffs to cut costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)