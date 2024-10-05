Tragedy Strikes: Ambulance Crash Claims Patient's Life

In a tragic incident in the early hours of Saturday, a critically-ill patient was killed after the ambulance transporting him collided with a house in Kanjirappally, Kottayam district. Police reported that the accident occurred when the vehicle driver lost control.

The patient, P K Raju from Pallapra, was being shifted to a local hospital at the time of the crash. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his critical condition. Authorities await the postmortem report to confirm the exact cause of death.

Although the house's compound wall was severely damaged, the ambulance driver and a staff member survived with minor injuries. Residents in the house had a narrow escape, police commented on the aftermath of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)