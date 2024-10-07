Left Menu

Prayers for Freedom: A Thai Family's Year of Hope Amid Conflict

The Sriaoun family in northeastern Thailand continues to pray every week for the safe return of their son, Watchara, who is among the six Thais believed to be held captive by Hamas for a year. Despite occasional official interventions, little progress has been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 09:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:20 IST
Prayers for Freedom: A Thai Family's Year of Hope Amid Conflict
War

Inside a quiet church in northeastern Thailand, the Sriaoun family gathers each Sunday, their voices mingling with the solemn echoes of prayer. Tears stream down as they plead for the safe return of Watchara Sriaoun, their eldest son, held captive by Hamas since last October.

Watchara, 32, is among six Thai nationals believed to be held in Gaza following a deadly attack by Hamas militants in October 2023, which claimed over 1,200 lives. Despite tireless weekly prayers and efforts, including discussions between Thai and Iranian officials, hope is all the Sriaouns have to hold on to.

Before his captivity, Watchara worked in Israel to support his family financially. His family has benefited from partial compensation from the Israeli government. Yet, his continued absence profoundly affects them, especially his daughter Irada, who lost her mother recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024