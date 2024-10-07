Prayers for Freedom: A Thai Family's Year of Hope Amid Conflict

Inside a quiet church in northeastern Thailand, the Sriaoun family gathers each Sunday, their voices mingling with the solemn echoes of prayer. Tears stream down as they plead for the safe return of Watchara Sriaoun, their eldest son, held captive by Hamas since last October.

Watchara, 32, is among six Thai nationals believed to be held in Gaza following a deadly attack by Hamas militants in October 2023, which claimed over 1,200 lives. Despite tireless weekly prayers and efforts, including discussions between Thai and Iranian officials, hope is all the Sriaouns have to hold on to.

Before his captivity, Watchara worked in Israel to support his family financially. His family has benefited from partial compensation from the Israeli government. Yet, his continued absence profoundly affects them, especially his daughter Irada, who lost her mother recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)