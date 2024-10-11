Left Menu

Critical Concerns: The Junior Doctors of West Bengal on Fast-Unto-Death

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged West Bengal's Chief Minister to address the demands of junior doctors on fast-unto-death. They are protesting over safety concerns and demanding systemic healthcare improvements. The IMA supports their cause and calls for immediate government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:42 IST
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has expressed urgent concern for the junior doctors in West Bengal who have been on a fast-unto-death protest. IMA President RV Asokan has penned a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging immediate government action.

In his letter, Asokan stated the West Bengal government is capable of meeting the junior doctors' demands, which have gone unmet since the protest started a week ago. The demands primarily revolve around systemic improvements and safety measures in healthcare settings.

The protest stems from the unresolved issues following the tragic incident involving a woman medic, and has seen significant support from the wider medical community in India. The junior doctors call for justice, improved safety protocols, and adequate medical infrastructure.

