Shining Light on Vitamin D: A Lifeline for Seniors

Vitamin D is vital for older adults as it aids in bone health and immune function. New guidelines recommend those over 75 take supplements due to reduced natural production, less sun exposure, and difficulty maintaining levels. Foods alone often aren't enough to meet these needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:43 IST
New guidelines from the international Endocrine Society underline the importance of vitamin D supplements for individuals aged 75 and over, highlighting the vitamin's critical role in maintaining bone health and immune function.

With age, the body's ability to produce and absorb vitamin D diminishes, often necessitating supplements to reach optimal levels. Despite the abundance of sunlight in places like Australia, older adults frequently struggle to produce enough vitamin D naturally due to limited outdoor activity and decreased skin efficiency in synthesizing the vitamin.

Deficiency risks are exacerbated by low dietary intake, as limited foods contain sufficient vitamin D. To mitigate these challenges, the society recommends a daily dosage of 800 IU, complemented by fortified foods and careful sun exposure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

