Transfusion Tragedy: HIV Infections via Organ Transplants in Rio

Six transplant patients in Rio de Janeiro tested positive for HIV after receiving infected organs. The responsible laboratory has been suspended, and an investigation is underway. This unprecedented error threatens public trust in the organ donation system, which has supported over 16,000 individuals since 2006.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 00:27 IST
In a shocking revelation, six transplant patients in Rio de Janeiro have tested positive for HIV after receiving organs from the state's donation service, authorities disclosed on Friday. The laboratory responsible for screening the organs has been suspended pending investigation.

Health officials announced comprehensive testing of all stored organs from donors going back to December 2023, in an effort to prevent further infections. This unprecedented incident was discovered after a heart transplant recipient reported symptoms and was diagnosed with HIV.

The alarming error has sparked fears of a decline in public trust in the organ donation program. Established in 2006, the service has facilitated life-saving transplants for over 16,000 individuals in the state.

