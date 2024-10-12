Junior Doctors' Indefinite Fast Intensifies for Justice
A protest by junior doctors in West Bengal is intensifying as they demand justice for a murdered colleague and tackle crucial healthcare issues. The fasting doctors' health is declining, yet their resolve remains strong. Meanwhile, police pressure is reported on families to end the strike.
- Country:
- India
In West Bengal, a group of junior doctors has intensified their protest by joining a fast-unto-death movement, demanding justice for a murdered colleague at RG Kar Hospital, alongside other critical issues in the healthcare sector.
The health of those on hunger strike since October 5 is deteriorating, with increasing creatinine levels indicating significant strain. Despite their worsening condition, their commitment to seek justice remains unshaken, according to Dr. Debasish Halder.
The demonstration has drawn attention from the Indian Medical Association and the Federation of All India Medical Associations, warning of a potential nationwide medical service shutdown. Additionally, reports of police pressure on striking doctors' families have surfaced, urging them to withdraw their fast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
