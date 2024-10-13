Left Menu

Zimbabwe Confirms First Mpox Cases Amid Global Health Alert

Zimbabwe has reported its first two cases of mpox in Harare and Mberengwa. The World Health Organization has classified mpox as a public health emergency. Zimbabwean authorities stress that precautions are in place, but advise the public to remain vigilant.

The Zimbabwean government has confirmed its first two cases of mpox, with the health ministry announcing the news on Sunday. The cases involve an 11-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man, both of whom had recently traveled to South Africa and Tanzania, respectively.

Currently, both patients are recovering while health officials carry out contact tracing efforts. The patients are located in Harare and Mberengwa. The global health community, including the World Health Organization, has raised alarms following the spread of a new mpox variant from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Ministry of Health and Childcare reassures citizens that the situation is under control, advising the public not to panic. Meanwhile, neighboring Zambia has also reported its first mpox case. The virus, known for causing flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, remains generally mild but potentially fatal.

