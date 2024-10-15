Heroic CPR Save: Employee's Quick Thinking Saves Life Onboard

In a remarkable display of quick thinking and bravery, Praveen Kumar, a Zenplus Fleet employee, administered CPR on a fellow passenger experiencing a heart attack during a flight from Mumbai to Chennai. Kumar's life-saving intervention emphasizes the critical importance of CPR training in emergency situations.

The flight was forced to divert to Madurai due to an air show rehearsal in Chennai. Upon landing, a 65-year-old passenger collapsed, prompting Kumar to step in with crucial CPR assistance. His timely actions successfully revived the passenger, who was then transported for further medical care.

Zenplus's CEO, Sweta Mangal, praised Kumar's heroic actions as a testament to the company's mission of prioritizing community safety. The incident has underscored the essential value of CPR training, highlighting Zenplus's dedication to preparing individuals for critical moments.

