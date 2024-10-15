Left Menu

Heroic CPR Save: Employee's Quick Thinking Saves Life Onboard

Praveen Kumar, an employee of Zenplus Fleet, performed CPR on a passenger having a heart attack during a flight. His actions highlight the importance of CPR training. Zenplus emphasizes equipping people with essential emergency skills, showcasing their commitment to community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:44 IST
Heroic CPR Save: Employee's Quick Thinking Saves Life Onboard
Praveen Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of quick thinking and bravery, Praveen Kumar, a Zenplus Fleet employee, administered CPR on a fellow passenger experiencing a heart attack during a flight from Mumbai to Chennai. Kumar's life-saving intervention emphasizes the critical importance of CPR training in emergency situations.

The flight was forced to divert to Madurai due to an air show rehearsal in Chennai. Upon landing, a 65-year-old passenger collapsed, prompting Kumar to step in with crucial CPR assistance. His timely actions successfully revived the passenger, who was then transported for further medical care.

Zenplus's CEO, Sweta Mangal, praised Kumar's heroic actions as a testament to the company's mission of prioritizing community safety. The incident has underscored the essential value of CPR training, highlighting Zenplus's dedication to preparing individuals for critical moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024