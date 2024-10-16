Left Menu

Delhi High Court Pushes Hospital Projects to Completion

The Delhi High Court has mandated the completion of three hospital projects in the capital by the end of the financial year. The government must provide financial resources and staff appointments immediately. The directive aims to prevent wasteful spending, also targeting other hospital projects at various stages of completion.

Updated: 16-10-2024 18:48 IST
The Delhi High Court has ordered the completion of three partially constructed hospitals in the city by the end of the current financial year.

The bench emphasized the importance of timely completion and directed immediate financial and staffing arrangements to prevent financial wastage.

The court also demanded progress updates on other hospital projects nearing completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

