Left Menu

FTC Urged to Block Novo Holdings' Catalent Acquisition Amid Competition Concerns

U.S. consumer groups and labor unions are urging the FTC to block Novo Holdings' acquisition of Catalent. They argue it could stifle competition for weight loss drugs and gene therapies, affecting companies like Amgen and Pfizer. Concerns extend to potential impacts on Catalent's gene therapy manufacturing capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:07 IST
FTC Urged to Block Novo Holdings' Catalent Acquisition Amid Competition Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. consumer groups and labor unions have called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to prevent Novo Holdings from acquiring Catalent, citing threats to competition in the weight loss drug and gene therapy markets. The $16.5 billion deal has sparked concerns over limited market options for major players like Amgen and Pfizer.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has also highlighted potential market constraints, voicing worries that future competitors may struggle to launch their GLP-1 drugs. Companies like Viking Therapeutics and Structure Therapeutics could be impacted. Novo Holdings maintains that the acquisition will enhance Catalent's delivery capabilities.

The acquisition terms include selling three Catalent factories to Novo Nordisk for $11 billion. With ongoing discussions with the FTC and EU regulators, Novo Nordisk aims to close by year-end. Consumer groups remain worried about Catalent's ability to manufacture gene therapies amid these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024