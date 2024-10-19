Health Update: FDA Approvals, CEO Changes, and Vaccine Progress

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Astellas' new therapy, Vyloy, for treating gastric cancer in combination with chemotherapy, marking a significant milestone for patients with cancer starting in the gastroesophageal junction.

CVS Health is undergoing a leadership transition with CEO Karen Lynch stepping down amid pressure from investors to improve business performance. Replacing her is seasoned executive David Joyner. The company has withdrawn its 2024 profit forecast and updated third-quarter earnings expectations.

In Congo, the rollout of the mpox vaccine is progressing slower than anticipated, highlighting the need for increased public awareness. Meanwhile, advances in vaccine research include Merck's RSV antibody found to be effective in infants and a promising mRNA vaccine against C. difficile in animal studies.

