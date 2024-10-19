Left Menu

Health Update: FDA Approvals, CEO Changes, and Vaccine Progress

The health sector witnessed significant updates: FDA's approval of Astellas' therapy for gastric cancer, and CVS Health's leadership shuffle as Karen Lynch steps down amid investor pressure. Meanwhile, Congo's mpox vaccine rollout is delayed, and promising developments in RSV and C. difficile vaccines reveal advancements in medical research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 02:29 IST
Health Update: FDA Approvals, CEO Changes, and Vaccine Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Astellas' new therapy, Vyloy, for treating gastric cancer in combination with chemotherapy, marking a significant milestone for patients with cancer starting in the gastroesophageal junction.

CVS Health is undergoing a leadership transition with CEO Karen Lynch stepping down amid pressure from investors to improve business performance. Replacing her is seasoned executive David Joyner. The company has withdrawn its 2024 profit forecast and updated third-quarter earnings expectations.

In Congo, the rollout of the mpox vaccine is progressing slower than anticipated, highlighting the need for increased public awareness. Meanwhile, advances in vaccine research include Merck's RSV antibody found to be effective in infants and a promising mRNA vaccine against C. difficile in animal studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024