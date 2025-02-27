WHO Declares Mpox Outbreak a Public Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the mpox outbreak continues to be a global public health emergency. Initially declared in August of last year, the WHO cited the upward trend in mpox cases and the outbreak's geographical spread as primary reasons for maintaining the emergency status.

Violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has further complicated the WHO's response efforts. Although predominantly affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the outbreak also significantly impacts Uganda and Burundi, with travel-related cases emerging in other countries like Thailand and Britain, according to the WHO.

Since early 2024, more than 21,000 mpox cases have been confirmed globally, with 70 deaths reported, mainly in Congo. Last year, the suspected cases exceeded 50,000, with over 1,000 deaths. The virus, which spreads through close contact, typically causes mild flu-like symptoms but can be fatal in some cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)