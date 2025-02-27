Left Menu

WHO Declares Mpox Outbreak a Public Health Emergency

The World Health Organization has reaffirmed that the ongoing mpox outbreak remains a public health emergency. This decision considers the rising cases and spread, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and Burundi, with travel-related cases in other countries. Mpox spreads through close contact and can lead to severe symptoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:36 IST
WHO Declares Mpox Outbreak a Public Health Emergency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that the mpox outbreak continues to be a global public health emergency. Initially declared in August of last year, the WHO cited the upward trend in mpox cases and the outbreak's geographical spread as primary reasons for maintaining the emergency status.

Violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has further complicated the WHO's response efforts. Although predominantly affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the outbreak also significantly impacts Uganda and Burundi, with travel-related cases emerging in other countries like Thailand and Britain, according to the WHO.

Since early 2024, more than 21,000 mpox cases have been confirmed globally, with 70 deaths reported, mainly in Congo. Last year, the suspected cases exceeded 50,000, with over 1,000 deaths. The virus, which spreads through close contact, typically causes mild flu-like symptoms but can be fatal in some cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025