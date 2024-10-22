Left Menu

Norway Confirms Mpox Clade 2 Cases

Norway has reported two cases of the mpox virus, specifically the clade 2 variety, as confirmed by Oslo municipality. Clade 2 is a milder form of the virus compared to clade 1b, which caused global alarm. Authorities are examining potential links between the cases.

Updated: 22-10-2024 19:43 IST
Norwegian health officials have confirmed two cases of the mpox virus, specifically identified as clade 2, within the Oslo municipality.

This variant is known to be less severe than the clade 1b strain, which has recently attracted global attention for its severity.

Authorities are currently investigating any possible connections between these two patients, according to a municipal statement.

