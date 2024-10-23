Georgia's Looming Health Crisis: LGBTQ+ Rights Under Siege

Georgia stands on the brink of a significant health crisis as anti-LGBTQ+ laws disrupt vital medical services, particularly for HIV and mental health care. The controversial laws, enacted this year, have led to a curtailment of LGBTQ+ rights, causing concern among health professionals and activists.

Two critical pieces of legislation—the Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence and the Law on Protection of Family Values—pose substantial threats to healthcare services. These laws require NGOs to share confidential data and restrict gender-affirming treatments. They have triggered fear among patients who refrain from seeking necessary medical help.

Activists hope for a change in the parliamentary election, which may reverse the oppressive legislation. Failure to repeal these laws will further isolate the LGBTQ+ community, negatively impact public health, and increase HIV transmission, already on the rise in Georgia.

