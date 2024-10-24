Allegations of Negligence: Tragic Loss at Hospital Amid Cricket Controversy

In a shocking incident at a government medical college, a five-year-old girl named Sofia succumbed to a fever, reportedly while hospital staff engaged in a cricket match. Her family alleges negligence, claiming doctors were unavailable for urgent care and directing them to empty rooms.

Reacting to the serious accusations, Professor Arun Kumar, the principal of the institution, acknowledged the tragedy and confirmed the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the family's claims. He ensured that appropriate action would follow based on the committee's findings.

Addressing the cricket match allegations, Dr. Kumar clarified that none of the doctors on duty participated in the game, implying that the individuals seen playing were those on leave. The investigation's outcome is awaited to determine accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)