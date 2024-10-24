Left Menu

Allegations of Negligence: Tragic Loss at Hospital Amid Cricket Controversy

A five-year-old girl named Sofia tragically died from fever at a government medical college. Her father accused the staff of neglect as they played cricket instead of providing medical attention. A three-member committee is set to investigate the allegations of negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:28 IST
Allegations of Negligence: Tragic Loss at Hospital Amid Cricket Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at a government medical college, a five-year-old girl named Sofia succumbed to a fever, reportedly while hospital staff engaged in a cricket match. Her family alleges negligence, claiming doctors were unavailable for urgent care and directing them to empty rooms.

Reacting to the serious accusations, Professor Arun Kumar, the principal of the institution, acknowledged the tragedy and confirmed the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the family's claims. He ensured that appropriate action would follow based on the committee's findings.

Addressing the cricket match allegations, Dr. Kumar clarified that none of the doctors on duty participated in the game, implying that the individuals seen playing were those on leave. The investigation's outcome is awaited to determine accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024