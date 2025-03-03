Cricket Controversy: Captain Rohit Sharma's Fitness in the Spotlight
Rohit Sharma, India's World-Cup-winning cricket captain, faced criticism over his fitness from a Congress spokesperson. Though the post was deleted, its impact persists, drawing reactions from political parties and cricket boards. Sharma, revered in India, is currently leading the team in the Champions Trophy.
India's cricket icon, Rohit Sharma, faced public scrutiny after Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed criticized his fitness. The comments came amid his leadership of the Indian team in the Champions Trophy.
The Congress party distanced itself from Mohamed's remarks, stating they did not reflect the party's stance. Both the Prime Minister's Bharatiya Janata Party and the Board of Control for Cricket in India expressed concern over the potential demoralizing effect on the team.
Mohamed maintains her comments were focused on athlete fitness and denies any intent to body-shame. Sharma, celebrated for leading India to a World Cup victory, enjoys immense popularity and support across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rohit Sharma
- cricket
- fitness
- criticism
- Congress
- BJP
- BCCI
- Champions Trophy
- World Cup
- India
ALSO READ
Congress Slams Government Over New Delhi Stampede
Political Turmoil: Assam CM vs. Congress Over Allegations Against MP's British Wife
Railway Minister must resign or be sacked for 'mismanagement': Congress on stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.
US Program's Suspension Sparks BJP Accusations on Electoral Interference
Congress MLAs Seek Audience with PM Modi Over Madhya Pradesh Issues