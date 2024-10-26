Left Menu

Preserving Indigenous Knowledge: President Droupadi Murmu's Call for Action

President Droupadi Murmu stresses the need for documenting and standardizing village and tribal knowledge of medicinal herbs to prevent its extinction. At a health science convocation in Chhattisgarh, she highlighted research for broader use and employment, and discussed ongoing national health and environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-10-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 17:43 IST
Preserving Indigenous Knowledge: President Droupadi Murmu's Call for Action
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday highlighted the critical importance of preserving indigenous knowledge about medicinal plants held by villagers and tribes. She noted that documentation and standardisation are essential to ensure this wisdom is not lost to future generations.

Speaking at the third convocation of Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University in Nava Raipur, President Murmu underscored Chhattisgarh's wealth of medicinal herbs and plants. She emphasized that supporting research on this knowledge can aid in widespread usage and create job opportunities.

The President also addressed public health issues, noting efforts to eradicate diseases like malaria and tuberculosis, and mentioning government initiatives to combat sickle cell anaemia in tribal communities. She further remarked on the impact of global food habits on climate change, while praising the sustainability of traditional Indian dietary practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024