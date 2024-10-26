Preserving Indigenous Knowledge: President Droupadi Murmu's Call for Action

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday highlighted the critical importance of preserving indigenous knowledge about medicinal plants held by villagers and tribes. She noted that documentation and standardisation are essential to ensure this wisdom is not lost to future generations.

Speaking at the third convocation of Pt Deendayal Memorial Health Science and Ayush University in Nava Raipur, President Murmu underscored Chhattisgarh's wealth of medicinal herbs and plants. She emphasized that supporting research on this knowledge can aid in widespread usage and create job opportunities.

The President also addressed public health issues, noting efforts to eradicate diseases like malaria and tuberculosis, and mentioning government initiatives to combat sickle cell anaemia in tribal communities. She further remarked on the impact of global food habits on climate change, while praising the sustainability of traditional Indian dietary practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)