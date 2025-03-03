Supreme Court Upholds Equal Employment Opportunities for Visually Impaired in Judicial Services

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court declared that individuals with visual impairments cannot be barred from employment opportunities in judicial services, marking a significant victory for advocates of equal rights.

A bench consisting of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan delivered the verdict concerning six petitions challenging the absence of quota provisions for the visually impaired in judicial services across several states. On December 3, last year, the bench considered the case, including a suo motu initiative.

Justice Mahadevan, proclaiming the judgement, stressed that discriminatory practices, whether direct or indirect, must be dismantled to achieve substantive equality. The court overturned parts of Madhya Pradesh's recruitment rules, which unjustly excluded these candidates, reinforcing fair treatment and access for persons with disabilities nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)