Supreme Court Upholds Equal Employment Opportunities for Visually Impaired in Judicial Services
The Supreme Court ruled that visually impaired individuals must not be denied employment in judicial services, criticizing discriminatory rules. Justice Mahadevan emphasized the need for affirmative action and substantive equality. The court nullified specific rules in Madhya Pradesh barring these candidates, ensuring their eligibility for judicial posts across India.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court declared that individuals with visual impairments cannot be barred from employment opportunities in judicial services, marking a significant victory for advocates of equal rights.
A bench consisting of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan delivered the verdict concerning six petitions challenging the absence of quota provisions for the visually impaired in judicial services across several states. On December 3, last year, the bench considered the case, including a suo motu initiative.
Justice Mahadevan, proclaiming the judgement, stressed that discriminatory practices, whether direct or indirect, must be dismantled to achieve substantive equality. The court overturned parts of Madhya Pradesh's recruitment rules, which unjustly excluded these candidates, reinforcing fair treatment and access for persons with disabilities nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
