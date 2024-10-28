Govt Allocates $23.1M to Strengthen NZ's Frontline Emergency Services

In a major boost to emergency preparedness, the New Zealand Government has allocated $23.1 million to support four key volunteer-based emergency service organizations. This funding aims to replace storm-damaged assets and provide vital training and equipment to ensure these frontline teams are fully prepared for future emergencies, announced Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Transport Minister Matt Doocey.

This investment will be distributed across the following services:

$14.6 million for Surf Life Saving New Zealand to restore essential beach patrol assets.

$3.1 million for Coastguard New Zealand to rebuild flood-damaged facilities.

$3.1 million for New Zealand Land Search and Rescue (LSAR) for additional training and equipment.

$2.3 million for Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (AREC) to enhance response capabilities.

Government Prioritizes Frontline Emergency Response

The funding is part of the Government’s Budget 2024 strategy, which redirects resources from non-essential spending to strengthen New Zealand's frontline emergency response. “Our Government reduced wasteful spending and reprioritized funds toward critical frontline services to ensure they are better equipped, prepared, and ready to respond to emergencies at short notice,” explained Minister Brown.

This initiative follows significant storm damage from recent weather events that highlighted vulnerabilities in emergency response infrastructure. For instance, the Surf Life Saving New Zealand club at Bethels Beach will be replaced, and repairs will be made to the Mangawhai Heads club, damaged by a landslide. Coastguard New Zealand will receive funding to rebuild its Titirangi base destroyed in the Auckland anniversary floods, with plans to relocate to Onehunga for enhanced operational reach on the Manukau Harbour.

Supporting Volunteers, Saving Lives

In addition to infrastructure repair, the funding enables LSAR and AREC to expand training programs and invest in up-to-date response equipment. These improvements are designed to support search and rescue missions across the country, empowering volunteers with tools to locate missing persons and assist those injured during outdoor activities.

“Search and rescue volunteers have been at the forefront of New Zealand's response to emergencies, including last year’s North Island storms, where they saved numerous lives under challenging conditions,” said Minister Brown. “This investment will ensure these organizations are well-prepared to continue their crucial work of safeguarding lives, communities, and livelihoods during emergencies.”

Enhanced Safety for Kiwis as Summer Approaches

Minister Doocey emphasized the importance of these measures as New Zealand enters the busy summer season when outdoor recreation activities are at their peak. “Heading outside for a day of fun is part of the Kiwi way of life. These frontline organizations do critical work to help ensure people return home safely," he said.

With lifeguards patrolling over 90 locations each summer, Surf Life Saving New Zealand plays a critical role in beach safety, providing emergency rescue services that save hundreds of lives annually. “This urgently needed investment will lead to quicker, more coordinated responses and ensure that hard-working volunteers have what they need to protect themselves and others,” Doocey added.

As part of the Government’s commitment to bolstering New Zealand’s resilience, this funding aims to enhance public safety and ensure New Zealand's frontline emergency services are ready for any situation.