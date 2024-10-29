Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Baalbek: 16 Dead in Israeli Airstrikes

The Lebanese health ministry reported that at least 16 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting three villages near Baalbek in eastern Lebanon. The attacks occurred on a Monday, contributing to escalating tensions in the region.

29-10-2024

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 16 people lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes across three villages near Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, according to a statement from the Lebanese health ministry on Monday.

These strikes have further fueled the already volatile tension in the area, raising concerns over escalating violence.

Residents and local authorities are grappling with the aftermath as the situation remains precariously unstable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

