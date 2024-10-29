Tragedy Strikes in Baalbek: 16 Dead in Israeli Airstrikes
The Lebanese health ministry reported that at least 16 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting three villages near Baalbek in eastern Lebanon. The attacks occurred on a Monday, contributing to escalating tensions in the region.
These strikes have further fueled the already volatile tension in the area, raising concerns over escalating violence.
Residents and local authorities are grappling with the aftermath as the situation remains precariously unstable.
