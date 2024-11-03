Left Menu

Health Headlines: New Guidelines for GLP-1 Drugs and Polio Vaccine Resumptions

Recent developments in health sector include no longer needing to stop GLP-1 drugs before surgery, FDA warning against a California facility's compounded weight-loss drugs, resumption of Gaza polio vaccinations, and a promising trial for Novo's weight-loss drug improving fatty liver disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:26 IST
Health Headlines: New Guidelines for GLP-1 Drugs and Polio Vaccine Resumptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Medical societies issued a significant guideline reversal, advising that most patients can continue using GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss drugs prior to surgery. This change, supported by a recent study, marks a shift in pre-operative medical protocols.

The FDA has cautioned against the use of compounded weight-loss drugs produced by California's Fullerton Wellness. These drugs, including versions of popular treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, are under scrutiny for potential contamination risks.

In Gaza, the delayed polio vaccination campaign will resume Saturday. This rollout was previously hindered by Israeli bombardments and mass displacements, but is now pressing forward in response to a confirmed case of type 2 polio virus immobilizing a child.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024