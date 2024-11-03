Health Headlines: New Guidelines for GLP-1 Drugs and Polio Vaccine Resumptions

Medical societies issued a significant guideline reversal, advising that most patients can continue using GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss drugs prior to surgery. This change, supported by a recent study, marks a shift in pre-operative medical protocols.

The FDA has cautioned against the use of compounded weight-loss drugs produced by California's Fullerton Wellness. These drugs, including versions of popular treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, are under scrutiny for potential contamination risks.

In Gaza, the delayed polio vaccination campaign will resume Saturday. This rollout was previously hindered by Israeli bombardments and mass displacements, but is now pressing forward in response to a confirmed case of type 2 polio virus immobilizing a child.

