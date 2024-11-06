Left Menu

AI Partnership Revolutionizes Regulatory Processes in Life Sciences

Quantiphi and DDReg have teamed up to streamline regulatory challenges in the life sciences industry through AI innovation. This collaboration aims to accelerate market introduction of new therapies and optimize regulatory processes, ensuring compliance and faster approvals across global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Quantiphi, a prominent player in AI-driven digital engineering, and DDReg, a leader in regulatory expertise, have formed a strategic partnership to tackle regulatory challenges faced by the life sciences sector. This alliance aims to leverage AI to expedite the introduction of new therapies to market.

Highlighting the collaboration's benefits, Neeti Pant, Managing Director of DDReg, emphasized the synergy between DDReg's unparalleled regulatory knowledge and Quantiphi's cutting-edge technology. This partnership is set to transform the regulatory landscape, ensuring compliance, enhancing safety, and accelerating market introduction, thus meeting existing demands and anticipating future challenges.

Barinder Marhok, Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Quantiphi, noted that this joint effort uses cloud and AI technologies to streamline processes within the drug development lifecycle. By aligning their strengths, the companies aim to optimize regulatory affairs, paving the way for a more efficient path to market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

