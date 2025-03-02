Health Sector Headlines: WHO, Measles Outbreaks, and Drug Developments

Despite the U.S.'s planned exit from the World Health Organization, American health agencies took part in a critical meeting to discuss the composition of forthcoming flu vaccines. This decision underscores the ongoing collaboration on urgent global health concerns despite political decisions by former President Trump to initiate withdrawal.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced both applause and scrutiny after prioritizing rapid actions against a severe measles outbreak in Texas, with the tragic loss of a child's life. The HHS is stepping up its response by dispatching vaccines, reinforced by Kennedy's historical skepticism about immunizations.

The U.S. FDA has unveiled new labeling requirements for testosterone therapies, emphasizing cardiovascular risks. Concurrently, Eli Lilly has embarked on a direct appeal to the public, urging skepticism towards unapproved weight-loss products that mimic its own, illustrating heightened competition in an expanding pharmaceutical market.

