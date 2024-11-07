Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Achieves 94% Coverage Amid Conflict: WHO-UNICEF

The Gaza Strip has completed the second round of its polio vaccination campaign, successfully reaching 556,774 children under the age of 10 with a second dose of polio vaccine, and delivering vitamin A supplements to 448,425 children aged 2 to 10. The campaign was implemented in three distinct phases, covering central, southern, and northern Gaza, despite extreme challenges on the ground.

According to administrative data, the campaign reached approximately 94% of its target population of 591,714 children under the age of 10, marking a significant achievement given the precarious situation. Coverage rates were especially high in central Gaza (103%) and southern Gaza (91%). In northern Gaza, however, coverage was reduced to around 88%, largely due to limited access from active hostilities and infrastructure disruptions. In hard-to-reach areas, such as Jabalia, Beit Lahiya, and Beit Hanoun, an estimated 7,000–10,000 children remain unvaccinated, leaving them vulnerable to the poliovirus and posing an ongoing risk for transmission within Gaza and to neighbouring areas.

This round concluded a polio vaccination initiative that began in September 2024, following up on the first campaign round with three phases under specific humanitarian pauses. While the first two phases proceeded as scheduled, the final phase in northern Gaza faced multiple interruptions, including heavy bombardments, mass displacements, and inconsistent access to humanitarian corridors. As a result, the phase in northern Gaza was initially paused on October 23 and resumed on November 2 under restricted conditions. Despite these limitations, the campaign ultimately reached a significant proportion of children due to the relocation of over 150,000 people to Gaza City, which improved accessibility.

Health experts emphasize the need for a minimum of two doses and at least 90% vaccination coverage to halt the transmission of the polio strain affecting Gaza. WHO, UNICEF, and the Palestinian Ministry of Health are continuing efforts to bolster immunity levels through routine immunization services at operational health facilities and strengthening disease surveillance systems to promptly identify further cases, both in children and environmental samples.

To enable effective immunization, the WHO and UNICEF are calling for a ceasefire that would allow uninterrupted access to healthcare services in Gaza. "The campaign shows what can be achieved under humanitarian pauses," WHO and UNICEF stated, underscoring that these pauses should be extended to encompass broader health and humanitarian interventions.

The polio vaccination drive serves as a reminder of the urgent need for stable conditions to deliver essential healthcare services to all children and communities in need. This campaign reflects the resilience of Gaza’s communities, parents, and health workers, who remain dedicated to protecting their children despite daunting circumstances.