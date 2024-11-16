Fire Safety Crisis Averted: Debunking Myths at Jhansi Medical College

In a sharp repudiation of media reports, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has dismissed claims that Jhansi Medical College, site of a fatal fire, operated with expired fire extinguishers.

Pathak maintained that a fire safety audit was conducted in February, with a subsequent mock drill in June, showcasing the college's commitment to safety protocols.

While an electrical short circuit may have sparked the blaze, investigations continue as 16 children receive critical care, promising full accountability for the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)