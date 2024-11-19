Supreme Court's Patent Standoff: Bausch vs. Generic Xifaxan

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to take up an appeal from Norwich Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Alvogen, that sought to produce a generic variant of Xifaxan, a blockbuster diarrhea medication made by Canada's Bausch Health.

The refusal keeps in place a lower court's ruling that a generic would infringe Bausch's patents for using Xifaxan to address hepatic encephalopathy, a liver-related brain disorder.

This outcome preserves Bausch's market hold and potential revenue from Xifaxan in the U.S., underscoring the legal complexities surrounding drug patents.

(With inputs from agencies.)