Supreme Court's Patent Standoff: Bausch vs. Generic Xifaxan

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal by Norwich Pharmaceuticals to produce a generic version of Bausch Health's Xifaxan, allowing a lower court ruling to stand. This decision maintains Bausch's patent rights for treating hepatic encephalopathy, impacting the U.S. pharmaceutical landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to take up an appeal from Norwich Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Alvogen, that sought to produce a generic variant of Xifaxan, a blockbuster diarrhea medication made by Canada's Bausch Health.

The refusal keeps in place a lower court's ruling that a generic would infringe Bausch's patents for using Xifaxan to address hepatic encephalopathy, a liver-related brain disorder.

This outcome preserves Bausch's market hold and potential revenue from Xifaxan in the U.S., underscoring the legal complexities surrounding drug patents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

