BioNTech Squares Off with Moderna in High-Stakes Patent Dispute

BioNTech has filed a lawsuit against Moderna, alleging patent infringement by Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine mNEXSPIKE, approved in 2025. The legal battle highlights ongoing patent disputes in the biotech sector over mRNA vaccine technology. BioNTech aims to protect its innovations, while Moderna promises a robust defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal move, German biopharmaceutical company BioNTech has initiated a lawsuit against Moderna in Delaware's federal court, claiming that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, infringes on a patent concerning key vaccine technology.

BioNTech asserts that the recently approved mNEXSPIKE vaccine utilizes their proprietary technology, which facilitates a more efficient formulation of mRNA vaccines administered at lower dosages. The lawsuit follows Moderna's previous legal action against BioNTech and Pfizer over similar patent issues surrounding the COVID shot Comirnaty, marking a sustained series of disputes in the biotech industry over lucrative vaccine royalties.

As vaccine revenues dwindle post-pandemic, with Moderna's Spikevax and Pfizer's Comirnaty once generating significant profits, these lawsuits underscore the intense competition for intellectual property rights within the pharmaceutical sector. BioNTech intends to defend its groundbreaking mRNA innovations, while a Moderna representative confirmed plans for a strong defense against the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

