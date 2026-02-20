BioNTech Squares Off with Moderna in High-Stakes Patent Dispute

In a significant legal move, German biopharmaceutical company BioNTech has initiated a lawsuit against Moderna in Delaware's federal court, claiming that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, infringes on a patent concerning key vaccine technology.

BioNTech asserts that the recently approved mNEXSPIKE vaccine utilizes their proprietary technology, which facilitates a more efficient formulation of mRNA vaccines administered at lower dosages. The lawsuit follows Moderna's previous legal action against BioNTech and Pfizer over similar patent issues surrounding the COVID shot Comirnaty, marking a sustained series of disputes in the biotech industry over lucrative vaccine royalties.

As vaccine revenues dwindle post-pandemic, with Moderna's Spikevax and Pfizer's Comirnaty once generating significant profits, these lawsuits underscore the intense competition for intellectual property rights within the pharmaceutical sector. BioNTech intends to defend its groundbreaking mRNA innovations, while a Moderna representative confirmed plans for a strong defense against the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)