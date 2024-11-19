Turkey's Trade Route Tangle: Exports and the Israel Ban

Amidst growing tensions and scrutiny, Turkey's government has taken decisive action to tighten its trade restrictions with Israel. Since May, concerns arose about potential trade leaks to Israel following a surge in exports to Palestinian territories.

The Central Anatolian Exporters' Association has been tasked with enforcing more rigorous checks and approvals, a move that has caused an initial backlog and slowdowns. This procedural amendment aims to ensure compliance with the Palestinian vetting process as exports to Palestine surged post-ban.

The Trade Ministry asserts that the new system aligns with bilateral agreements, emphasizing Palestinian authority approvals for shipments. Critics, including opposition lawmakers, question the effectiveness of this strategy amidst Turkey's ongoing political discourse on its stance against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)