Families Demand Justice and Compensation for Covid Vaccine Victims

Families affected by Covid vaccine side effects demanded fast-track courts for justice and financial compensation. They called for accountability of officials they claim misled the public and urged full disclosure of vaccine risks. Critics argue the current adverse event monitoring system is flawed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:18 IST
A coalition of families, claiming harm from Covid vaccines, made an appeal to the government on Tuesday to establish fast-track courts for delivering justice and compensation. The families, along with legal and medical experts, are pressing for an investigation into officials accused of misleading the public regarding vaccine safety.

The group demands active monitoring of vaccine side effects and seeks a comprehensive review of Covid vaccine science and distribution. Despite these claims, previous rejections by the government and some doctors underscore the importance of vaccination.

The families also criticize the inefficacy of the current adverse event following immunization (AEFI) system and demand improvements. Dr. Deepak Natarajan and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan voiced concerns over past governmental failures to uphold the Supreme Court's directives on vaccine risk transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

